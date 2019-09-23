WATCH | 'Just to hold him is my biggest dream' - Mom of missing SA teacher heads to Vietnam

South African English teacher John Bothma went missing in Vietnam in May. He is one of at least two South Africans who have disappeared in the Asian country, sparking fears that they may have been victims of organ trafficking.

His mother, Coleen Bothma, a nurse, worked as much overtime as she could to save money to travel to Vietnam.

She leaves for the country on Tuesday. Bothma hopes to trace John's footsteps to find answers.