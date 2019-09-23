Taxi violence robs people of loved ones

Rabbie Mokoena has lost two brothers to taxi violence - one was killed "out of jealousy" in a hail of bullets, while the other is in hiding, fearing for his life, after being shot four times.

"My brother was killed for his principles ... He ensured taxi owners abide by the rules and stick to their allocated routes," Rabbie said.

Ngaka Mokoena, 42, of Sebokeng, Zone 3, died in a hail of bullets when he was shot 16 times at a petrol station in Vereeniging in June.

The father of three was a secretary of the Evaton West Taxi Association when he was gunned down.

Rabbie blamed internal taxi politics for his brother's death. "My brother's problems started when he was elected into the association's leadership. Jealousy also played a role in his killing," said Rabbie.

Rabbie said another Mokoena brother, Kopano, was in hiding after he was shot four times about a month ago.

"They want him dead because he spoke to police."

Rabbie said police had not made any arrests and had not updated them on the progress of his brother's case. "The police must just come to me, and I will give them all the information about my brother's killing," he said.

Another taxi driver's widow, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she and her two children were living in fear as they suspected her husband's killers might come back and kill them.

"It's now been two months since he was killed and no one has been arrested."

She said her husband was killed while offloading passengers in Centurion. Two men came from behind and shot her husband seven times.