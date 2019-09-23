Pupils’ science brilliance on show

A group of 17 bright sparks from the Bay will be joining 600 of SA’s top young scientists to showcase their brilliance at the 39th annual Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair in Johannesburg.

The fair will be held at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg from Tuesday to Friday.

It will bring together not only the brightest young scientists from across SA, but also pupils from Namibia, Kenya, Ghana, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mexico, Turkey and Uganda.

The 2018 International Science Fair saw Port Elizabeth’s Brad Spies scoop the Siemens full scholarship award to study in Berlin, Germany.

Today, Spies is undergoing training worth R1m.

The prizes in 2019 include:

● R75,000 for the top senior scientist and R50,000 for the top junior scientist;

● Bursaries from Wits University, the University of Pretoria, Durban University of Technology, Siemens and Babcock;

● Megatronic/electronic apprenticeship in Germany (sponsored by Siemens);

● Science kits for schools; and

● Laptops and tablets for pupils.

First-time entrant Sipiwo Jonas said he was looking forward to sharing his “Walking for Power” engineering project.

The Morningside High grade 11 pupil created pressure pads that utilise thermal energy and mechanical energy that you produce when you walk.

Jonas, 17, said he wanted to fashion something that would make a difference in his community.

“The weight [placed on the heels] creates electricity through the plates placed in the sole.

“These plates can pick up a voltage of 56 volts when pressed by hand, and can generate even more when you are walking and/or running.”

Jonas said his project could be a solution to power supply for informal settlement areas and illegal power connections.

“People resort to illegal power connections to get electricity.

“Those people walk long distances going to work, getting water and all of that, and this would help in powering lamps or whatever appliance they need to use.

“It was important for me to create something that can be used to change the world in a way,” Jonas said.

“And I wanted to create something that would do all of that, especially the environmental aspect of it.

“You will be decreasing your carbon footprint while walking – no pun intended,” he said.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty said many pupils had been exploring ways of generating electricity using carbon dioxide in water, methane gas from cow manure, and self-generating hydroelectric power systems, among others, as alternative means of energy.

“At a time when the buzzwords across the world and in SA are fourth industrial revolution, or 4IR, the Expo for Young Scientists is the only national initiative that provides a platform for the young scientists and innovators to really engage in this phenomenon.

“They are given the opportunity to take charge of their lives and future careers doing Expo activities, while at the same time they may unearth groundbreaking inventions or innovations,” Chetty said.

On Tuesday, the district education department held an awards ceremony for all the Eskom Expo winners.

Provincial spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department prides itself on its partnerships that culminate in helping pupils.