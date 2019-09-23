Here are your The Herald Matric of the Year top 10 finalists
The Herald Matric of the Year 2019 Top 10 put their best foot forward on Saturday during round two of the judging at Savages in Park Drive. Back, from left, are Lisakhanya Miyana (Ndyebo Senior Secondary School) and Jada Freeman (Sterling High School). Centre are Runelle Erasmus (Bertram Secondary School), Marcel Muller (Pearson High School), Lindelize Bester (Pearson High School) and Alungile Ntandazo Mto (Holy Cross Education Centre). In front are Julie-Anne Zeta Potgieter (Collegiate Girls High School), Sachin Naidoo (Grey High School) and Mia Swart (Collegiate Girls High School). Ricky King, from Grey High School, was absent
The finalists will be profiled over the next few weeks before the category winners, Excellence Award and overall Matric of the Year are announced on October 17.
A total of R50,000 will be shared between The Herald Matric of the Year and the Excellence Award winner.