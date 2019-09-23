Here are your The Herald Matric of the Year top 10 finalists

The Herald Matric of the Year 2019 Top 10 put their best foot forward on Saturday during round two of the judging at Savages in Park Drive.

The finalists will be profiled over the next few weeks before the category winners, Excellence Award and overall Matric of the Year are announced on October 17.

A total of R50,000 will be shared between The Herald Matric of the Year and the Excellence Award winner.