Robbers nabbed while 'partying' after stealing car and booze

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the robbery happened at 6:50pm on Saturday when the men entered the house through an unlocked kitchen door.

“The 18-year-old was watching television when she noticed a man. Her parents were in Gauteng and there was another person in the house but she was sleeping. A confrontation ensued and the suspect took her to a room where she was tied up.

“At that stage she heard the suspects talking realising that there was more than one suspect inside the house,” she said. “They ransacked the house and stole several television sets, an iPad, a cellphone and other household items. The items were packed into the Hyundai and they fled.”

After realising the men had left, the woman raised the alarm.

“With the assistance of the tracking device fitted in the car, the vehicle was found abandoned in Masson Street, in Francis Evert Park, by about 9pm. The vehicle’s movements were then backtracked which led police to a house in Pollock Street, Rowallan Park, where it had stopped for about 10 minutes prior to being abandoned.”