Robbers nabbed while 'partying' after stealing car and booze
Two house robberies were reported in the Bay on Saturday, one in Summerstrand and another in Kwanoxolo
Three men were caught red -handed while having a party just hours after robbing a Summerstrand home where they stole a car, electronics and alcohol.
The men, aged between 20 and 37, were caught out after the owner’s car was abandoned after they had dropped off the stolen goods at a house in Rowallan Park.
Unknown to the robbers, the stolen car, a Hyundai, belonging to an 18-year-old, was fitted with a tracking device allowing police to trace their steps.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the robbery happened at 6:50pm on Saturday when the men entered the house through an unlocked kitchen door.
“The 18-year-old was watching television when she noticed a man. Her parents were in Gauteng and there was another person in the house but she was sleeping. A confrontation ensued and the suspect took her to a room where she was tied up.
“At that stage she heard the suspects talking realising that there was more than one suspect inside the house,” she said. “They ransacked the house and stole several television sets, an iPad, a cellphone and other household items. The items were packed into the Hyundai and they fled.”
After realising the men had left, the woman raised the alarm.
“With the assistance of the tracking device fitted in the car, the vehicle was found abandoned in Masson Street, in Francis Evert Park, by about 9pm. The vehicle’s movements were then backtracked which led police to a house in Pollock Street, Rowallan Park, where it had stopped for about 10 minutes prior to being abandoned.”
Naidu said that by 10:10pm members from the Port Elizabeth K9 Unit stormed the house and found three men ‘partying’ in the back flatlet. “The outbuilding of the house was searched and the three were found inside. All the stolen property was found hidden in various rooms,” she said,
Officials on the scene confirmed that the men were partying and drinking alcohol they had just stolen.
In another robbery, at about 4:40am on Saturday morning, a 25-year-old man was shot in the buttocks during a robbery in Kwanoxolo.
“The home owner was asleep when he was woke to three men in his bedroom. One [of the] suspects pointed a firearm at him and demanded he hand over money and his cellphone,” Naidu said.
“A small amount of cash and his cellphone were taken. The man decided to fight back in an attempt to disarm the suspect holding the firearm.”
Naidu said the home owner was shot in buttocks.
“A 9mm pistol suspected to be that of the suspect was found behind a couch. The serial number was filed off,” she added.
No arrests have yet been made and the other three arrested in Rowallan Park will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Wednesday.