UCT the best in SA, Africa; vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng's leadership praised
Social media has showered University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng with congratulatory messages after learning of the institution's progress in global rankings.
According to the university's website, the institution has moved up 20 places on London-based magazine Times Higher Education's (THE) list. This puts it at 136 globally and ranks it the best in SA and Africa. Phakeng said although the results were encouraging, the university acknowledged the different contexts in which institutions of higher learning existed.
“As a university, we continue to view rankings with caution, because they attempt to compare universities that exists in a range of contexts ... cultural, historical, financial rankings are inherently imperfect, particularly when it comes to developing countries.”
In rating institutions, THE looked at aspects including research, teaching and industry outcome. The list features 1,400 universities.
Twitter had nothing but admiration for Phakeng's leadership style:
Keep inspiring @FabAcademic!! The world and us approve!! ????????— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) September 18, 2019
Star shines @FabAcademic congratulations mama????. God has set the number of stars and he calls each one by name. You one of them. Africa is proud. The world rates Africa better now. Keep shinning. Salute— Nkwe Mashamaite (@NkweMashamaite) September 19, 2019
Congratulations Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng @FabAcademic, your hard-working team and the rest of the community at UCT, we salute you all and so proud of you ?? #WorldUniversityRankings?— MASEGO MOCK (@selbymock) September 18, 2019
I'm truly not surprised at all. @FabAcademic is leadership! Congratulations! ?— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) September 19, 2019
My daughter got her acceptance letter, as an alumnus of the school it makes me proud to know that @FabAcademic will help shape her future.— Angus Norkie (@anorkie95) September 19, 2019