PODCAST | Does Nicholas Ninow have the right to see his child?
In September 2018, South Africa woke up to the horrifying news that a 7-year-old girl had been raped in the toilets of a restaurant in Pretoria.
The outrage was fuelled by video footage taken by a bystander of the offender being confronted.
A year later, September 2019 saw the man accused go to trial.
In this week’s minisode, True Crime South Africa discusses the case, the offender’s trial and the possibilities of a relationship with his child.
We also discuss the most difficult of all murder cases to prove beyond a reasonable doubt – the “no body” murder charge and the South African convictions that are building a precedent for these cases.
To round up, we focus on the role of private investigators in South African criminal investigations and how they contributed to the arrests in the cases of Meghan Cremer and Uyinene Mrwetyana.
For more episodes, click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447)
E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com