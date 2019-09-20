PODCAST | Does Nicholas Ninow have the right to see his child?

In September 2018, South Africa woke up to the horrifying news that a 7-year-old girl had been raped in the toilets of a restaurant in Pretoria.

The outrage was fuelled by video footage taken by a bystander of the offender being confronted.

A year later, September 2019 saw the man accused go to trial.

In this week’s minisode, True Crime South Africa discusses the case, the offender’s trial and the possibilities of a relationship with his child.