Picturesque villages offer array of bush, river and beach experiences

The villages of Colchester and Cannonville are usually just pitstops motorists use on their way to Port Elizabeth or Makhanda, but the rather majestic seaside villages offer both adventure and tranquillity, depending on your mood.

The picturesque locations are nestled on the banks of the Sundays River, only a few kilometres from the river mouth that flows into the Indian Ocean through the world-renowned coastal dunefields.

The untouched beaches offer spectacular views of Bird Island in the distance as well as uninterrupted panoramic views of the ocean.

Only 40km from Port Elizabeth, this small community boasts a wide selection of accommodation and is the closest point of entry to the greater Addo Elephant National Park’s southern gate.

The Sundays River is a must-see, and once there the first on one’s to-do list should be an excursion on a river ferry that transports guests to the river mouth, which includes a journey 6-12km up the river.

Watersports of all disciplines can also be enjoyed in the area.

Acting city boss Anele Qaba said a host of guest houses, bed and breakfasts and campsites near the river provide visitors with activities like swimming, canoeing, fishing and ferry rides.

“Colchester is an area in Nelson Mandela Bay that is not always in the limelight, but the area has such a wide variety of adventure activities and is the gateway to Nelson Mandela Bay,” Qaba said.

“It is a tourism mecca and a place where even the Port Elizabeth locals can take a break or just visit for the day for a bush, river and beach experience.

“Part of the river now falls within the Greater Addo Marine Protected Area thus creating additional opportunities for tourism and eco-outdoor activities to go with the existing ones.”

This makes the area the ideal destination to catch a glimpse of the Big 7.