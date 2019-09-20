No planned load-shedding, says Eskom

Eskom says no load-shedding is planned for September or October.

This follows an assertion by the DA’s public enterprises spokesperson, Natasha Mazzone, on Thursday that the utility issued a warning to municipalities of a strong possibility of load-shedding from month-end.

“We have not communicated to any stakeholder that there will be load-shedding,” the electricity utility said in a statement.

However, it conceded that the system remained tight.

“Eskom communicated its summer plan on the 4th September 2019 ... where we indicated that while no load-shedding is expected over summer, the risk however remains as the system is still tight and vulnerable, as we ramp up plant maintenance.

“Eskom continues to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand. We will keep customers informed if there are any changes to the system.”