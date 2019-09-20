Kabega Park tenant determined to stay put

Suspected conman tries to turn tables on eviction bid by demanding landlady be investigated for perjury

A suspected conman accused of occupying a Port Elizabeth property unlawfully and withholding rent for more than six months has no intention of moving out any time soon.



Insistent on staying put at the Kabega Park house despite an application to have him kicked to the kerb, Malcolm Myles Leonard, 57, now wants his landlady investigated for perjury instead...

