News

Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 19 September 2019
A female passenger died on a British Airways flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Wednesday.
A female passenger died on a British Airways flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Image: Thinkstock

Police have opened an inquest docket after a woman died on board a British Airways flight to Johannesburg from Cape Town on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Katlego Mogale said the woman was certified dead on arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport in the afternoon.

"According to medics, she died on the flight. However, an inquest will determine when she died," said Mogale.

British Airways and Comair were not immediately available for comment.

Latest Videos

Starved of water - misery mounts in Adelaide as supply dries up
Adelaide residents in dire need of water

Most Read

X