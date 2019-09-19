Plett's Monkeyland on a mission to save world’s primates

Monkeyland’s vision – to repopulate forests with genetically pure animals housed at Plettenberg Bay sanctuary

Ever heard of empty forest syndrome?



In a nutshell, it is the scary reality of forests across the world rapidly losing all their mammals – primarily because of bad behaviour by humans who hunt irresponsibly, poach and destroy habitats...

