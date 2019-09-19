Perlie kingpin Julian Brown's leave to appeal conviction turned down

Perlemoen kingpin Julian Brown’s bid for leave to appeal against his conviction and 18-year sentence has been turned down by the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Judge Mandela Makaula said on Thursday that while Brown’s application had no prospect of success in a higher court, he agreed with the defence that another court might find that the sentence he had imposed on Brown’s co-accused, Eugene “Boesman” Victor and Brandon Turner, may have been too harsh.

While Makaula found that Victor and Turner’s convictions should stand, he granted them leave to appeal against their respective 15 year sentences for their roles in the multi-million rand perlemoen enterprise.

“I found [Brown] to be the mastermind behind the offences. He is the one who benefitted from the commission financially or otherwise,” said Makaula.