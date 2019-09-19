News

Mkhuseli Boto's bail application postponed

By Kathryn Kimberley - 19 September 2019
Dr Mkhuseli Boto
The bail application of a Port Elizabeth doctor accused of trying to murder his wife, was once again postponed on Thursday due to the court roll being too full.

Mkhuseli Boto will now spend at least another week in custody at the St Alban’s Prison hospital section.

He is accused of shooting his estranged wife, Tabita, also a medical doctor in the city, in the jaw before trying to commit suicide at their Summerstrand home earlier this month.

The two were in the process of an acrimonious divorce.

The case was postponed to Wednesday next week for the continuation of the formal bail application in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Boto said he would plead not guilty to the charges.

