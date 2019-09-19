Kirkwood farm pioneer Arthur Rudman's interdict bid fails
Blaauwkrantz Safaris and Ranch owner set to petition Supreme Court of Appeal
An Eastern Cape game farm pioneer’s latest bid to interdict his farm workers, who he claimed had harassed and threatened him following the collapse of an empowerment deal, has been dismissed by a judge, but Arthur Rudman is not giving up just yet.
And while the farm owner’s attempt to appeal against the setting aside of a temporary interdict has since failed, his lawyer said on Wednesday they would now petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for relief...
