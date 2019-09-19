Global peace torch visit spreads mighty message
PE schools welcome powerful symbol of friendship and harmony
Everyone has to play their part in contributing to world peace, as true peace starts and is rooted within each of us.
This was the message shared with pupils from Victoria Park Grey Primary School on Tuesday, where a special assembly was held to welcome the international Torch of Peace into the Bay. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.