Andrea Wessels loses bid to hold onto R3.7m Summerstrand home

PREMIUM

A luxury Summerstrand house allegedly bought with IPTS funds will be auctioned off after fraud accused Andrea Wessels lost her bid to hold onto the R3.7m property.



This comes after acting judge Marius Swanepoel on Tuesday dismissed her interdict application to stop the auction and rescind an order for the forfeiture of the property...

