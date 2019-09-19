Andrea Wessels loses bid to hold onto R3.7m Summerstrand home
A luxury Summerstrand house allegedly bought with IPTS funds will be auctioned off after fraud accused Andrea Wessels lost her bid to hold onto the R3.7m property.
This comes after acting judge Marius Swanepoel on Tuesday dismissed her interdict application to stop the auction and rescind an order for the forfeiture of the property...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.