Spy bosses used slush fund to fly kids and church pals, and to kit out home
The list of accusations levelled against former spy boss Richard Mdluli and his finance officer, Solomon Lazarus, is long – and comes with a hefty price tag.
Travel for friends, family and even church congregants. Nepotism. Using safe houses as personal residences. Selling off vehicles without proper process...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.