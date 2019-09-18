R335 in Motherwell temporarily blocked due to protest

Protesters temporarily shutdown the R335 in Motherwell on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said about a 100 protesters barricaded the road at about 5:30am.

“Police were called to the scene and managed to clear the road. Currently the road is open and police are monitoring the situation,” he said.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route as a precaution.”

Beetge said protesters were randomly pelting stones at passing vehicles.