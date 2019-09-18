Nzimande to implement measures to protect women from GBV at public universities

Minister of higher education, science and technology Dr Blade Nzimande will implement measures to safeguard the rights and dignity of all women from harassment and violence at public universities.

Nzimande confirmed that the Ministerial Task Team (MTT) on gender-based violence (GBV) commenced its task to finalise the draft policy framework on GBV.

“The work of the MTT is to analyse the status and scope of all the gender-based violence, sexual harassment and related policies and procedures that are currently in place across all public universities to ensure the protection of both students and workers,” Nzimande said.

One of the first tasks for the MTT will be to engage on comments received from the public on sexual harassment and GBV at public universties. Upon completion of the engagement, the team will present its policy proposal to the minister for consideration.

Nzimande expects that the MTT will conclude its discussion on the university council’s reports at their next meeting in October.

“At the conclusion of these discussion, we will then begin the process to finalise our policy framework which will be presented to the cabinet for adoption, ” said minister Nzimande.