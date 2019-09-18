Nothing wrong with an Afrikaans college, except the timing: experts
The establishment of a new Afrikaans-medium private college by trade union Solidarity has sparked a racial outcry, but experts say there is “nothing wrong” with it.
A new campus of the Pretoria-based Sol-Tech technical college is due to open in Centurion in early 2021. It will cost about R300m and provide artisan training.
The announcement was met with heavy criticism, with Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi labelling it a race-based institution and “a reminder of the pain from the apartheid regime”.
“If it accommodates all, why [does] the sod turning represent one race? We have been here before, don’t remind us what your ancestors used to say to us that apartheid was good for us!” Lesufi tweeted on Sunday.
“It’s very important to understand where we come from, that there was a certain language that was used to oppress people in this country ... We have a responsibility to build a nonracial country. Take into consideration where we come from. All languages must be treated equally, resourced and defended,” Lesufi told Cape Talk on Tuesday, adding that he was not against the language, but rather the message of “we only need one language”.
However, Solidarity chief operations officer Dirk Hermann said the uproar was “absurd” and had been taken out of context.
“We are not building with public funds but from donations made from members of the union. Afrikaans is an inclusive language, we have different races in our already established colleges. So this uproar is absurd, people are jumping the gun. This has got nothing to do with race. It’s just a typical college, nothing sinister about it.
“Almost all institutions of learning in the country teach in English, we don’t have Afrikaans ones,” Hermann said.
The only way “we can ensure a future is to build it ourselves”.
Political commentator Moeletsi Mbeki said politicians were trying to divert attention from their failures by being populist.
“Afrikaans is an official language. And besides, this is a private institution so there is less he can do about the issue. There is nothing wrong with teaching whatever language you want.
“Politicians are desperate to divert attention on important issues of femicide, xenophobia, violence in schools and so forth. They are doing their best to distract people from their failures,” Mbeki said.
Prof Wayne Hugo, education and development lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said: “It’s great for an Afrikaans student to learn in their language. I wouldn’t say it’s insensitive, but considering the times we find ourselves in racially, it looks inconsiderate.
“I wouldn’t judge those who want to take their children there, because on a personal level it’s not a big deal. What makes it controversial is that it’s initiated by a privileged group in society. The argument may be that they are preserving their language and culture.
This comes across as insensitive because of what’s happening in the country.Investment analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni
“There’s a history to all of this, a history of exploitation, so this is a selective move,” Hugo said.
Investment analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni, from Mergence Investment Managers in Cape Town, said unless there was an ulterior motive behind the college, it was a great idea.
“If there was a Zulu-based institution I could go to, I would be for that. If there’s a market then why not? But this one comes across as insensitive because of what’s happening in the country.”
Mthombeni said that although an emphasis had been put on the language, “it was not a determinant for the quality of education”.
Hermann said Sol-Tech technical college opened 12 years ago and had about 1,200 students. Solidarity members had contributed R10 each to the campus over a period of time.