Nothing wrong with an Afrikaans college, except the timing: experts

The establishment of a new Afrikaans-medium private college by trade union Solidarity has sparked a racial outcry, but experts say there is “nothing wrong” with it.

A new campus of the Pretoria-based Sol-Tech technical college is due to open in Centurion in early 2021. It will cost about R300m and provide artisan training.

The announcement was met with heavy criticism, with Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi labelling it a race-based institution and “a reminder of the pain from the apartheid regime”.

“If it accommodates all, why [does] the sod turning represent one race? We have been here before, don’t remind us what your ancestors used to say to us that apartheid was good for us!” Lesufi tweeted on Sunday.

“It’s very important to understand where we come from, that there was a certain language that was used to oppress people in this country ... We have a responsibility to build a nonracial country. Take into consideration where we come from. All languages must be treated equally, resourced and defended,” Lesufi told Cape Talk on Tuesday, adding that he was not against the language, but rather the message of “we only need one language”.