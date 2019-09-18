IN QUOTES | Thabo Mbeki remembers Robert Mugabe - 'He fought for liberation'

Former SA president Thabo Mbeki on Tuesday spoke highly of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe during a memorial service which was hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal ANC at the Durban City Hall.

Here's his speech in five quotes:

Mugabe was a hero

“He was a great patriot, a defender of Africa's independence, a defender of Africa's interests. He was very principled and brave. He was able to speak out in defence of those interests and that is why many people in the world didn't want him.”

UK's Tony Blair had no support to remove Mugabe

“Blair said he did not get rid of Mugabe because it wasn't practical, since surrounding African countries showed lingering support for him and would have opposed any action. And indeed, we opposed it strenuously because we are saying, the Zimbabwean people have the right to determine their own destiny.”

Zimbabwe delayed its progress for SA

“As we began negotiations here in SA in 1990, the 10-year period of the constitution of Zimbabwe came to an end. Zimbabwe had to redo its constitution. The then secretary-general of the Commonwealth approached Mugabe to plead with him not to make changes to the Lancaster provisions as they related to the land question.

“His argument was that if Zimbabwe addressed the land issue it would frighten the white population in SA and make it more difficult to negotiate with them. Could Zimbabwe please hold this matter back? They agreed.

Learn about Mugabe

“If you read the political agreement, you would understand what kind of Zimbabwe president Mugabe wanted. He went through all the elements in that document as they negotiated. I'm saying that because there are some people, who are very fond of presenting an image of Mugabe which is driven by a particular ideological outlook.”

UK, US wanted Mugabe out

“In 2002, there were presidential elections in Zimbabwe, and two governments, UK and US were particularly interested that Mugabe should no longer serve as president of Zimbabwe and so they contacted us to make this proposal. They said a way must be found to make sure that he doesn't run. If he does then he must be in power for six months and must resign.”