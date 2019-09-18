Hawks nab examiner at KZN drivers licence testing centre for bribery

A 34-year-old female examiner was arrested at a drivers licence testing centre in northern KwaZulu-Natal during a sting operation conducted by the Hawks on Tuesday.

The women, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE but cannot be revealed until she appears in court, was an employee of the Mthonjaneni municipality in Melmoth and based at the drivers licence testing centre of the traffic department.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from Durban's Serious Corruption Investigation made the arrest in an undercover sting operation.

"It is alleged that the complainant went to the traffic department at Mthonjaneni municipality in Melmoth to renew her professional driver's permit (PDP).

"She was allegedly informed that her left eye cannot see at all. The suspect then demanded cash in order to assist her. The matter was reported to the directorate for priority crime investigation (Hawks) for investigation."

Mhlongo said the suspect was caught with cash that was taken from the complainant.

"She was immediately placed under arrest and charged with corruption and is due to appear in the Melmoth magistrate's court today," said Mhlongo.