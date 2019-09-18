Bay Facebook troll accused of 12 rape charges, trafficking
Suspect faces string of charges after nine alleged victims come forward
Meeting someone face to face for the first time after striking up a friendship online could be dangerous and should never be done alone – as nine young Port Elizabeth women found out to their cost.
The women – aged between 15 and 31 – were all lured via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/groups/1483897128513818/) to secluded areas in Motherwell, where they were allegedly robbed and raped in separate attacks over a period of less than two years...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.