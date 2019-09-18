Bay Facebook troll accused of 12 rape charges, trafficking

Suspect faces string of charges after nine alleged victims come forward

PREMIUM

Meeting someone face to face for the first time after striking up a friendship online could be dangerous and should never be done alone – as nine young Port Elizabeth women found out to their cost.



The women – aged between 15 and 31 – were all lured via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/groups/1483897128513818/) to secluded areas in Motherwell, where they were allegedly robbed and raped in separate attacks over a period of less than two years...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.