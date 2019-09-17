State capture: Richard Mdluli used R300k from spy fund 'for personal travel'

Former spy boss Richard Mdluli allegedly used more than R300,000 from crime intelligence's secret service account for flights and accommodation for him and his family.

This according to seasoned Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

The use of state funds to pay for travel costs for Mdluli and his family as well as the families of other senior crime intelligence officers, is one of 11 investigations into the looting of the secret service account that Roelofse investigated.

These investigations will form the bulk of his testimony.

The account is normally used to pay informants, operate safe houses, purchase assets and cover the bills for covert operations.

Roelofse said he was given the information through an affidavit by crime intelligence's Col Dhanajaya Naidoo in 2011.

"On several occasions he [Naidoo] had to arrange for Mdluli, his wife and two children to fly to Johannesburg and back to Cape Town.

"These visits were private and paid for by the secret service account. It may be utilised to pay air tickets as far as it is for agents and informers conducting official crime intelligence business, but not for private matters," Roelofse said.