Plea deal on cards for Azintle Feni murder suspect
The alleged killer of a Motherwell woman, who was kidnapped and assaulted before being murdered and her body burnt, is expected to enter a plea and sentence agreement in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.
Siviwe Khusani, 27, is alleged to have murdered Azintle Feni, 25, in June 2018 after a heated altercation between the two at a tavern in Motherwell...
