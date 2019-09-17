Plea deal on cards for Azintle Feni murder suspect

PREMIUM

The alleged killer of a Motherwell woman, who was kidnapped and assaulted before being murdered and her body burnt, is expected to enter a plea and sentence agreement in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.



Siviwe Khusani, 27, is alleged to have murdered Azintle Feni, 25, in June 2018 after a heated altercation between the two at a tavern in Motherwell...

