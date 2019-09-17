No-go zones for ambulances are putting lives of Bay patients at risk
It takes up to two hours for an ambulance to arrive at a scene in Nelson Mandela Bay, an issue which the department of health says is induced by residents creating “no-go zones” within the city as a result of ongoing violence against emergency medical services (EMS).
Nelson Mandela Bay EMS operations manager Ashwell Botha said for months, medics had been using police escorts when entering high-risk areas such as Kwazekhele, New Brighton and Motherwell...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.