No-go zones for ambulances are putting lives of Bay patients at risk

It takes up to two hours for an ambulance to arrive at a scene in Nelson Mandela Bay, an issue which the department of health says is induced by residents creating “no-go zones” within the city as a result of ongoing violence against emergency medical services (EMS).



Nelson Mandela Bay EMS operations manager Ashwell Botha said for months, medics had been using police escorts when entering high-risk areas such as Kwazekhele, New Brighton and Motherwell...

