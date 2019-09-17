Murder accused hits out over bail
One of the two men accused of the brutal attack and murder of 86-year-old Anne Smit lashed out at the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday, claiming he was not involved and that he had been promised he could apply for bail when he appeared in court.
Addressing the court after the matter was postponed to November 25 for trial, Junior Lungisa, 20, said he was told by his previous lawyer that he could apply for bail when he appeared in the high court...
