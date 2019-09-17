Mom’s agony as deadly Walmer township blaze claims son, 12

Jobless woman says she thought boy was safe

PREMIUM

A fight over dagga between two neighbours in Walmer township is believed to be behind a fire in Airport Valley in which a 12-year-old boy died at the weekend.



Six shacks were razed in the blaze, which left 30 people homeless...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.