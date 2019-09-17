East Cape to get its own DNA test lab, vows Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to build a DNA testing laboratory in the Eastern Cape in a bid to help speed up rape cases.

Speaking in Lusikisiki on Monday night, where he attended a dialogue on genderbased violence, femicide and the killing of people living with albinism, Ramaphosa said he had been informed that DNA samples in rape cases had to be taken out of the province to be tested.

“As government we cannot sit back.

“The Eastern Cape will get its own DNA laboratory,” he said.

Ramaphosa, who was accompanied by a host of ministers and deputy ministers, spent hours listening to chilling stories from women who had been victims of violence.

The president said the country was facing a national crisis and supported the view that those found guilty of rape should be given life sentences.

He said a special sitting had been called for Wednesday where all parties would be invited to submit proposals on how to address the scourge.

“We have heard everything you have said.

“We will forward some of your proposals to parliament.”

Rape, witchcraft, demons and beatings were some of the topics covered.

A pensioner wanted the president to know she had been raped while sleeping in her home.

Her attacker was never caught and she was still battling to find closure, she said.

She was among a thousand people, mostly women, who patiently waited for the president at the Lusikisiki College of Education.

The 76-year-old woman said it took years for her to come to terms with the 2005 incident. “To make matters worse, the police let me down; I don’t know whether they even followed up on the case.”

Siziwe Mkhontwana, 28, said she was a lesbian, but when she made this known in 2007, she was chased away from her church and accused of being invaded by demons.

“We get beaten up in our homes because we are lesbians,” she said.

She wanted Ramaphosa to intervene so she and others could lead a normal life.

“We have a right to live our lives the way we want to and that right has to be respected,” she said.