WATCH LIVE | Dros rape judgment under way

Pretoria High Court judge Papi Mosopa is delivering judgment in the case against Nicholas Ninow, who has admitted to raping a seven-year-old girl at a restaurant.

In addition to rape, Ninow, 21, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. He pleaded not guilty to assault. The state withdrew a charge of kidnapping.

The court has heard that on the day of the incident in September 2018, Ninow had consumed “substantial” amounts of a drug called Cat and alcohol before and when he went to the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria.