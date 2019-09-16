WATCH LIVE | Dros rape judgment under way
Judgment in the Nicholas Ninow rape trial under way. Ninow has pleaded guilty to raping a 7 year old girl in the toilet of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in 2018.
Pretoria High Court judge Papi Mosopa is delivering judgment in the case against Nicholas Ninow, who has admitted to raping a seven-year-old girl at a restaurant.
In addition to rape, Ninow, 21, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. He pleaded not guilty to assault. The state withdrew a charge of kidnapping.
The court has heard that on the day of the incident in September 2018, Ninow had consumed “substantial” amounts of a drug called Cat and alcohol before and when he went to the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria.