These are the top five best-selling cars of all time

Popularity is an excellent measure when choosing which car to buy, says Nunben Dixon, head of Gumtree Auto. “If a car is popular, it will have good resale value and will likely have a good reputation for durability and quality. Most of us won’t keep a car for longer than five years, which is why it is so important to keep resale in mind.”

The most popular cars on a global scale (according to sales figures) are:

1: Toyota Corolla (44.1-million units sold)

More than 50 years and 11 generations later, the trusty Toyota Corolla remains exceedingly popular. In fact, it is estimated a Corolla is sold every 36 seconds. Locally, we’ve already produced more than a million units. As a reliable family car it should be no surprise that it makes up close to a quarter of Toyota’s global sales.