Teen 'hijackers' stopped in their tracks after trying to outrun flying squad
Teenagers who allegedly hijacked a car from a motorist at knife point were no match for the flying squad when they tried to speed away from police in the Eastern Cape.
The 45-year-old motorist's car was allegedly hijacked in Ross Gradwell Street, Uitenhage, by five men and a woman while he was driving home just before 2am on Saturday.
“They took his R100 cash and his vehicle. He managed to flee and seek help,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
“Port Elizabeth flying squad members, Warrant Officer Severiano Blundin and Constable Eugene Abrahams, acted on information received about a vehicle that was hijacked in the Uitenhage area and was on its way to Port Elizabeth to be sold.”
The car was spotted with no registration plates and when the occupants saw the police vehicle, “they tried to speed away, but drove into dead end”.
The occupants jumped out and started running, but four of them were arrested.
“The suspects, aged between 16 and 19 years old, were detained for hijacking and are expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on Monday. The vehicle was impounded for further investigation,” said Naidu.
In another incident, Blundin and Abrahams joined a car chase with security company vehicles pursuing an alleged business robber outside Humansdorp.
They forced the vehicle off the road and arrested a 39-year-old suspect. Two cellphones, a watch, a small amount of cash and a car were seized.