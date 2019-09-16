Search for boy pulled into sea at Swartkops

A little boy who was last seen being washed out to sea on Saturday evening was still missing on Sunday night despite an extensive search.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said on Sunday evening the search would continue on Monday morning.

The search began late on Saturday. Takudzwa Meke, 11, had been on the beach with his mother, Priska Kamuzunga, and two sisters.

Beetge said: “They were walking close to the edge of the water and decided to wash their faces in the water.

“Suddenly, one of the girls shouted that her brother had been pulled into the sea.

“The mother looked up and saw her son getting pulled into the sea by the current.”

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said Coastal Water Rescue, Bluewater Bay Lifesaving Club and police K9 unit members were deployed at 7pm, but there was no sign of the boy, who was wearing a grey tracksuit.