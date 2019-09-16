Naledi Pandor blames media for 'depicting South Africa as xenophobic'

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has blamed local media for deliberately pushing a narrative that paints the country as xenophobic.

Pandor was briefing the media in Pretoria on Monday ahead of next week's UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The minister said the government would clarify to the UN that the country was "not a xenophobic nation", adding that domestic media was intent on pushing the xenophobia narrative.

According to Pandor, the "unfortunate and tragic events of the past two weeks" - which saw attacks on African foreign nationals and looting of their businesses - was a "complex issue" which needed to be looked at in context.

She then called on local media to help the government in pushing "a different message" about what was going on in the country.

"I think it is South African media that is depicting South Africa as xenophobic because South African media is very keen to keep this impression alive," said Pandor.