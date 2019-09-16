Landlord of squalid Bay building fails to pay rent, tenants booted out

PREMIUM

Rubbish-choked, rat-infested hell-holes with dozens of tenants crammed into tiny rooms – and the landlord raking in thousands of rands in rent at the two Port Elizabeth buildings.



Mehmood Limbada, 73, who leased buildings 320 and 405 in Govan Mbeki Avenue, North End, has now been hauled to court by the owner of one of the buildings for R147,745 in unpaid rent...

