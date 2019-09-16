'He deserves life behind bars': Calls for harsh sentence for Dros child rapist

Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow deserves no less than a life sentence.

That was the sentiment as activists and organisations reacted to the 21-year-old being convicted of rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of drugs by the Pretoria high court on Monday. He was acquitted on a charge of assault.

Ninow raped a seven-year-old girl in the women's toilets at a family restaurant in Pretoria in 2018 after consuming alcohol and drugs, an act that generated outrage across the country.

"We are very happy Nicholas Ninow has been finally found guilty. What we are looking forward to is that, when the court resumes, nothing less than a life sentence is given to him," said #Notinmyname movement spokesperson Themba Masango.