Free legal advice via Whatsapp line set up for abuse victims

Victims of abuse have free access to legal advice and support via a WhatsApp line launched by The Warrior Project.

The social impact initiative was set up to offer a way out for victims and, hopefully, curb the scourge of gender-based violence in SA.

Founded by Cape Townbased advocate Yvonne Wakefield, The Warrior Project is an online platform offering information and resources to educate and assist those who need it the most.

Through the new WhatsApp line, victims of domestic violence can ask questions and get advice in understanding options available to them as well as the legal processes involved.

Monitored by a dedicated team of experienced all-women lawyers, the WhatsApp line is completely anonymous.

“It’s a good channel for seeking legal advice in pressurised situations when it is difficult to safely have private conversations,” Wakefield said.

“The service is also anonymous, which is useful for the many victims who experience embarrassment or shame.”

According to Wakefield, The Warrior Project has seen a flood of activity since it launched in August.

This has since spurred the launch of the WhatsApp line for free legal advice, also linking up with a GPS-enabled safety app called Namola.

Through Namola, victims can request emergency assistance from police, ambulances and other emergency services.

“The topics of gender-based violence and domestic abuse have forced their way into work, school, family and community conversations in the past few weeks, following a number of highly publicised murders,” Wakefield said.

She said the scourge of violence against women and the shocking femicide statistics had been a wake-up call for her to do something.

“The most dangerous place for a woman in Africa is in her own home,” she said.

“It got to a point where I couldn’t look the other way.”

Wakefield said there were not enough resources for women and victims of gender violence to get help and advice.

The WhatsApp legal advice line is available at 063-6033759 while the Namola app is freely available nationwide, either from the Apple App Store or Google Play, or at www.thewarriorproject.org.za/resources