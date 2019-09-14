Only a 'sworn enemy of democracy' would make up claims that the judiciary is captured: Mogoeng

No member of the judiciary has been captured, nor are they corrupt, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said on Friday.

He also called on all the unnamed accusers who had made "gratuitous allegations" of corruption against judges to come out into the open, to provide evidence and to be prepared to testify in court.

Mogoeng was responding to media reports relating to allegations of corruption levelled against members of the South African judiciary.

A list of judges and other leaders in the criminal justice system who are alleged to have received cash from Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency has been doing the rounds on social media.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mogoeng said there was no truth to the allegations.

"I have been assured by all the provincial leaders of colleagues against whom disturbing allegations of corruption and capture have been made, that those allegations are false. In the absence of concrete proof to the contrary, I believe my colleagues," Mogoeng said.