Durban teen shot dead by fellow pupil dreamt of becoming a lawyer

Fifteen-year-old Moyeni Walter dreamt of becoming a lawyer but his dreams were cut short on Thursday when he was fatally shot in the vicinity of his Durban school, allegedly by a fellow pupil.

“After the incident he got up and walked to St Adian’s hospital and collapsed,” said Walter’s brother-in-law Albert Munzambara.

Walter was transferred to Addington hospital, on the Durban beachfront, where he died on Friday morning.

“We arrived at the hospital at about four and we waited till 11 before he was operated on to stop the internal bleeding,” said Munzambara.

According to police, Walter was shot in the abdomen

Munzambara told TimesLIVE that he believed Walter was shot because he refused to give a fellow pupil money. Following the incident, two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, were arrested for murder.

Munzambara said that Walter's death had hit the family hard, especially Walter’s father.

“His father is devastated by the loss of his only son, he can’t even speak. He was the only boy of the six children,” he said.

“He was such a good child, very respectful he spent his time at church. When we went to the school all the learners were outraged over his death because he was so well liked. He was always smiling, “ he added

Munzambara said that the family was waiting for police to conclude the post-mortem so that they could take Walter's body home to Zimbabwe.