The rise of killer kids

A whopping 736 of the 21,022 murders recorded by police in SA between April 2018 and March 2019 were committed by children.

SAPS statistics chief, Maj-Gen Norman Sekhukhune, revealed the shocking figure yesterday as a contributing factor to the increased murder rate in the period under

review.

"When we looked at [the] number of crimes or children in conflict with the law, we observed that some of these murders of children are committed by other children.

"The murders that were committed by children in the financial year were 736. That is instances where the children were the perpetrators and not victims of the murder.

"Another figure that is quite concerning is common assaults committed by children - at 4,196," he said.

The highest number of incidents of murders by children was in the Eastern Cape with 231 recorded murders, followed by the Western Cape at 170.

Gareth Newham from the Institute for Security Studies said crimes committed by children are influenced by their exposure to violence in the homes and communities.