Revolution is, like, when something totally rad comes full circle
Words are a bit like old friends or missing socks. You don’t see or hear from them for years and then suddenly they seem to be popping up everywhere.
It was like that for me and radical this week. Radical is a word I greatly admire but we haven’t kept in regular contact, so I was delighted when I bumped into it not once but three times this week. (Actually three-and-a-third times, but we’ll get to that.)..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.