Murder, violent crime up in Nelson Mandela Bay

Kwazakhele, Bethelsdorp among most dangerous places to live

PREMIUM

Kwazakhele and Bethelsdorp policing precincts are among the top 20 most dangerous places to live in SA.



This was revealed in the latest crime statistic briefing, which showed that the Bay, comprising three clusters of police stations, had seen a spike in violent crimes such as murder and sexual assaults...

