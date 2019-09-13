Kouga steps up war on potholes
The Kouga municipality has intensified its war against potholes with new equipment and a product to fill them.
The municipality hopes to solve its recurring pothole problem with a new filler that is similar to shotcrete...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.