Fort Hare to set up probe into cow-hacking

SPCA pursues animal cruelty charges

PREMIUM

Fort Hare University is set to appoint an investigator to probe the August 21 atrocity where a group of rampaging students chased a cow onto campus and hacked chunks out of it while it was still alive.



The King William’s Town branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has said it is pursuing animal cruelty charges...

