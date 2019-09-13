DUT student found dead in campus residence, suicide suspected

A Durban University of Technology (DUT) student was found dead at one of the institution's residences on Wednesday.

According to the DUT, the student allegedly committed suicide at Stratford residence, situated on the Steve Biko campus.

"The university was extremely saddened by the news that one of our students was found deceased in his room at the Stratford," they said in a communiqué sent out to staff and students on Thursday.

"We would like to convey our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the student who sadly passed on," they added.

Police are investigating the matter and the university student services are assisting the bereaved family.

The student's death came days after Sandile Ndlovu, a first-year industrial engineering student, was stabbed in a lecture room on Monday.

Ndlovu is in a critical condition.