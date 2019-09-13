CPUT grinds to a halt as gender-based violence protesters dig in heels

Students are also demanding that staff be vetted, proper campus protection services be hired and that rape kits are made available at campus clinics. "Our problems are not only limited to sexual assault and abductions on campuses. There are also robberies on campus grounds and in front of residences," she said.

Bellville SRC secretary Kanyisa Mantwana said: "We have written to CPUT numerous times to say we don’t feel safe here on campus. Anyone at any time can enter the main gate without identification. Our residences have no CCTV cameras, yet CPUT is known to be one of the best technology/technical institutions."

CPUT’s vice-chancellor, Chris Nhlapho, said it has been a challenging week with lectures being interrupted as well as staff and students being intimidated by protesters.

"It is unacceptable that young women who are furthering their career ambitions be intimidated in their classrooms, internship placements, and jobs. How can a protest allegedly in support of gender-based violence leave more casualties in its wake?" he said.

"Women should not feel unsafe on our campuses because of the selfish ambitions of a few. Management has responded to every demand that the protesters have made yet they continue to harass and abuse innocent staff and students," he said.

Nhlapho warned that campus protection would be called to take action in response to any further protests.