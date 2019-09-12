We are not for sale, Oscar tells China’s ambassador
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has warned the Chinese that if they want to do business in the Eastern Cape they will have to accept the province is not for sale.
His strong words come in the wake of mounting fears among the public that the Chinese are seeking to take advantage of the country’s resources as a further extension of their business interests on the African continent, where more than 10,000 Chinese firms are doing business...
