Tears flow freely for champ ‘Baby Lee’

Emotions ran high as more than 500 people packed the East London City Hall on Wednesday to pay tribute to former boxing and karate star Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels.

Jegels was shot and killed by her police officer boyfriend, on August 30.

The world karate and SA boxing champion was only 25 years old when she was killed.

The memorial service was organised by the ANC and the East London boxing fraternity in an effort to honour Jegels and her contribution to sport and to social upliftment in Buffalo City Metro and the country.

Family, friends and fans were in attendance as well as dignitaries including BCM speaker Alfred Mtsi.

Prominent women’s rights organisation Masimanyane also had a presence through director Dr Lesley-Ann Foster.