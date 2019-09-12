News

No decision yet on convicted rapist Bob Hewitt's parole - department

By Kathryn Kimberley - 12 September 2019
Former tennis star and convicted rapist Bob Hewitt.
Image: Alon Skuy

The department of correctional services says it has not yet decided on whether or not to grant parole to convicted child rapist, Bob Hewitt, despite media reports that the former Grand Slam champion would be released from jail on September 23.

News of his release on parole, after serving just three years of his six-year prison term for rape, had been communicated to Tania Koen, the lawyer for one of his victims, by an official at St Alban's Prison.

A furious Koen was told on Wednesday that the parole board had made its decision on August 23 without having consulted with the victims.

They were earlier informed that the hearing would take place only on September 20.

But correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Thursday that while Hewitt was in fact eligible for parole, a final decision had not yet been made.

"Once the decision has been made, it will be communicated to the parties involved," Nxumalo said.

One of Hewitt's victims, Suellen Sheehan, who has since officially changed her name to Olivia Jasriel, said on Facebook that news of his possible release felt like a bullet to her head.

Jasriel was just 12 years old when Hewitt raped her while coaching her.

